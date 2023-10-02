Eutelsat, ​Oneweb merger creates new Co

NEW DELHI: Eutelsat Communications SA, a satellite operator, announced the completion of its all-share merger with OneWeb, the global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications network, following the approval Eutelsat shareholders.

The merged entity will have Bharti Enterprises as its largest shareholder with 21.2% share.

Shravin Bharti Mittal, will be Bharti’s lead as a Director on the Board of Eutelsat.