The merged entity will have Bharti Enterprises as its largest shareholder with 21.2% share.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2023 12:15 AM GMT
Eutelsat, ​Oneweb merger creates new Co
NEW DELHI: Eutelsat Communications SA, a satellite operator, announced the completion of its all-share merger with OneWeb, the global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications network, following the approval Eutelsat shareholders.

The merged entity will have Bharti Enterprises as its largest shareholder with 21.2% share.

Shravin Bharti Mittal, will be Bharti’s lead as a Director on the Board of Eutelsat.

