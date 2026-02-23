EU says US must honour a trade deal after court blocks Trump tariffs

Trump has lashed out at the court decision and said Saturday that he wants a global tariff of 15 per cent, up from the 10 per cent he announced a day earlier.

The European Commission said the current situation is not conducive to delivering "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” trans-Atlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelled out in the EU-US Joint Statement of August 2025.

American and EU officials sealed a trade deal last year that imposes a 15 per cent import tax on 70 per cent of European goods exported to the United States. The European Commission handles trade for the 27 EU member countries.

A top EU lawmaker said on Sunday he will propose to the European Parliament negotiating team to put the ratifying process of the deal on pause.

“Pure tariff chaos on the part of the US administration,” Bernd Lange, the chair of Parliament's international trade committee, wrote on social media. “No one can make sense of it anymore only open questions and growing uncertainty for the EU and other US trading partners.”