Essar successfully completes financing $150m receivables portfolio

STANLOW: Essar Oil UK , financing , receivables portfolio , Hamburg Commercial Bank AG , Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd , working capital , general corporate purposes

It also enables EOUK to strengthen major customer relationships and increase sales volumes through the ability to offer its customers greater financing flexibility.

This financing comes at a competitive market rate for a facility of this size and nature, thereby enabling EOUK to optimise its longer term financing strategy.

Deepak Maheswari, Chief Executive Officer at Essar Oil UK commented, “This is a positive step forward. EOUK is building for the future, with ambitions to become the UK’s first low carbon refinery. Serving our customers' needs and securing competitive financing is critical to this overall objective.”

Satish Vasooja, Chief Financial Officer at Essar Oil UK, commented, “We are pleased to complete this important financing and build any relationship with UMTB and HCOB Banks. This financing helps us deliver a part of our capital structure on market standard terms. It is a sign of the confidence the banking community has in EOUK and our long-term financial performance, while it will also support our strategy to provide better terms to customers and to increase overall sales volume.”