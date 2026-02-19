ESR expands in south with Rs 600 cr Hosur park

CHENNAI: Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure, part of the e-Cosmos Group of Companies, has handed over 85 acres of land to ESR Group, an Asia Pacific-focused real asset owner and manager, an official said on Wednesday.
ESR Group has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park, marking a significant expansion of its industrial and logistics platform in South India.
The industrial park is being developed with a total investment of Rs 600 crore and has a development potential of 2.1 million sq ft.
The park is located in the Hosur-Shoolagiri industrial belt, close to the Hosur Aerodrome and key regional markets, including Bengaluru and Chennai.
Chairman of e-Cosmos Group Sanjai Kumar said, "Delivering 85 acres in a development-ready condition reflects strong execution capabilities and disciplined coordination across multiple regulatory and infrastructure stakeholders."
"Projects of this scale demand strategic foresight, structured planning and seamless collaboration," he added.