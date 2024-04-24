Equitas SFB Q4 Profit Surges 9% to Rs 208 Crore

NEW DELHI: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported 9.47 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 208 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The bank had logged a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,685 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,394 crore a year ago.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 799 crore as against Rs 574 crore during 2022-23.

As of March 31, the bank's networth stood at Rs 5,969 crore.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 97.46 apiece, down 3.01 per cent over previous close on BSE.