Equitas SFB Q4 profit rises 9% to Rs 208 crore

NEW DELHI: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported 9.47 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 208 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The bank had logged a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,685 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,394 crore a year ago.

As of March 31, the bank’s networth stood at Rs 5,969 crore. Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 97.46 apiece, down 3.01 per cent over previous close on BSE.