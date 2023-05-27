Begin typing your search...

Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to modernise business

The collaboration aims to boost Equitas’ digital products and services offerings as it evolves its business for a digital-first generation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2023 7:18 PM GMT
Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to modernise business
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: IBM on Friday announced that Equitas Small Finance Bank is collaborating with IBM Consulting to design and build a digital banking platform that delivers a modern and highly secure experience to the bank’s customers and partners. The collaboration aims to boost Equitas’ digital products and services offerings as it evolves its business for a digital-first generation.

Through this association, Equitas will embark on a high-speed path to leverage technology as a differentiator in its next phase of growth. As part of the next growth phase, Equitas aims to commence its modernisation journey with a cloud-native platform architecture that aligns with the bank’s business strategy.

BusinessIBMEquitas Small Finance Bankcloud-native platformdigital banking platformEquitas’ digital products
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X