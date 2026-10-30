Equitas chief PN Vasudevan quits to end ‘conflict’ over daughter’s NBFC

In a letter dated October 29, 2026, addressed to the bank’s chairman Anil K Sharma, a copy of which has been submitted to the stock exchange, Vasudevan said the perception had persisted despite disclosures to the Board and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He said there were no transactions between Equitas and the NBFC, except a short-term deposit placed about two-and-a-half years ago and repaid on maturity.

Investors had repeatedly told him over the past three years that the perceived conflict was hurting the bank’s stock performance and value creation.