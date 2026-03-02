EPFO retains 8.25 pc interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2025-26

In February last year, the EPFO retained the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in 2024, increased the interest rate marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

The 8.10 per cent rate for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the rate stood at 8 per cent.