Under the SWP, retiring members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation will receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once, a Labour Ministry release said.

The decision was taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Board approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan, enabling retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference.