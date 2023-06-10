Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

NEW DELHI: India (NewsVoir) Expand My Business, a B2B marketplace for digital services, is excited to organise CODE - India’s Largest Digital Convention, a prestigious gathering that acknowledges the indispensable role that events play in providing entrepreneurs with access to the right community and resources.

With a mission to facilitate meaningful connections between startups and their ideal network, CODE is all set to unite a community of entrepreneurs, investors, CXOs, and industry leaders from across India.

The Convention is going to be a great platform for startups to showcase their ideas and services to a large audience. Attendees should seize the opportunity to attract potential partners and investors.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar, the esteemed CEO of Neil Patel Digital India, will be one of the speakers at CODE. His address on “Power of Personalisation in Digital Marketing” is eagerly awaited, and will take place during CODE’s Founders' Conference, scheduled to be held on June 11, 2023, at Hall No. 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Adding to the excitement, leading industry giants such as Google Cloud, MongoDB, Shopify, HSBC, Yellow.AI, Neil Patel Digital India, Prooh.ai and Internshala Jobs have joined hands with CODE as their sponsors. Their involvement highlights the event’s potential to drive innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem.

Moreover, featuring a captivating lineup of industry leaders like Mr Shireesh Joshi, CBO of ONDC, Aastha Grover, Head of Startup India, Ankit Agarwal, Founder of InsuranceDekho, and Raja Agrawal, Head of Microsoft Azure - Middle East & Africa, among others, CODE will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to gain deep industry knowledge from 50+ seasoned professionals.

Nishant Behl, the Founder and CEO of Expand My Business, emphasises the significance of events like CODE. He shares, ''We have personally witnessed the transformative power of events, as they have helped us connect with our first clients, suppliers, and partners.

Our aim is to provide similar opportunities to India’s startup community through CODE. With over 200+ exhibitors, 50 keynote speakers, and more than 10,000 attendees, CODE will be the biggest startup event of the year.'' For more information about CODE 2023 and to secure your place, please visit the official event website at code.exmyb.com.

About the Expand My Business Expand My Business is Asia’s largest digital solutions platform dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. EMB strives to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the global marketplace through its services and initiatives.

Through CODE, the goal is to foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and to support the growth and development of businesses of all sizes and sectors.