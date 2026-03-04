Enough stocks in tank to weather West Asia crisis, govt allays fears

About half of India’s crude and LPG imports transit the Strait of Hormuz - the key energy chokepoint that has seen disruptions following US and Israeli attacks on Iranian government, military and nuclear facilities. Iran warned shipping away from the strait, and insurers withdrew coverage, effectively halting tanker movements.

A top oil ministry official, who wished not to be named, said the government is monitoring the situation “on a daily and hourly basis” and is confident of navigating through the crisis that by some estimates may last a week or ten days.