Energy security booster: India achieves 1 billion tonne coal production again

With the sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, this significant milestone, achieved on March 20, underscores India’s growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries.

According to the ministry, the sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants.