Emkay Investment Managers launches new AIF; eyes Rs 500 crore

NEW DELHI: Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML) announced the launch of the Emkay Capital Builder Fund, an alternative investment fund aiming to mobilise Rs 500 crore within the next 6 to 8 months.

Designed to generate long-term capital appreciation, this open-ended category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will focus on a multi-cap portfolio of 20-25 stocks, primarily equity and equity-related securities. ''Alternative Investment Funds have become a preferred investment avenue among Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) in India,'' said Sachin Shah, Executive Director and Fund Manager at Emkay Investment Managers Ltd. ''Our bottom-up stock-picking strategy supports a robust AIF portfolio guided by the E-Qual model to mitigate management quality risks.''

The firm aims to raise Rs 500 crore with this latest AIF in the coming 6 to 8 months. Emkay Investment Managers, part of Emkay Global Financial Services, previously raised over Rs 450 crore through its four prior close-ended AIFs, returning more than Rs 740 crore to investors ahead of schedule.