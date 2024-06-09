Emirates pushes for increased bilateral flying rights with India

DUBAI: Emirates Airline’s Deputy President and CCO, Adnan Kazim, emphasizes the need for increased capacity and competition in India’s aviation market.

Emirates Airline’s Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, underscores the urgent need for more capacity and heightened competition in India’s rapidly expanding aviation market. Kazim advocates for increased bilateral flying rights between Dubai and India, aiming to align with the surging travel demand.

He noted that India’s burgeoning population and travel market, which is unaffected by seasonal fluctuations, necessitate this expansion.

Currently, Emirates operates flights to nine Indian cities, asserting that the market’s demand far exceeds the available capacity. Since 2015, the bilateral flying rights have been stagnant at 65,000 seats per week for both Indian and Dubai carriers.

Kazim mentions strong strategic ties and optimistic dialogues between the two governments, shedding light on the potential for increased bilateral agreements.

Addressing the competition and collaboration dynamics, Kazim welcomed more airlines entering the Indian market, emphasising the importance of partnerships and interline agreements.

With over 100 airlines operating in Dubai, he believes the ecosystem thrives on collaboration, reflecting Emirates’ commitment to extending its global reach through strategic partnerships.