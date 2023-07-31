Emerging technologies now available in Nagercoil

NAGERCOIL: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, robotic process automation, advanced SAP, courses now offered only in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem will now be available in Nagercoil in particular and Kanniyakumari district in general, said TalentTurbo founder director Justifus Asir at the inaugural of the academy here recently.

Justifus added TalentTurbo will bridge the existing knowledge gaps by concentrating on growing technologies and their USP will be placements of bright and enterprising engineering graduates in IT and related corporates.

Justifus, based in Atlanta, is a specialist in supply chain, logistics and transportation, recruitment and digital negotiation platforms. Enterkey Foundation, launched simultaneously with TalentTurbo, will focus on educating entrepreneurs in the IT sector especially in a conservative region like Kanniyakumari district, he said noting that the district which had over 35 engineering colleges ten years ago, unfortunately did not have the wherewithal and enterprise to create IT products. At best, a few websites were created by a few.

Justifus is the Managing Partner of SART Accelerator Inc., an early stage venture capital company focusing on marketing and sales acceleration of market ready products through customer acquisition and timely growth by all means. TalentTurbo is one of the portfolio companies of SART.

During this launch, three partnerships were announced. “The ecosystem created by SART Accelerator and its portfolio companies along with the Training Academy fuelled by partnerships have the potential to empower the startup ecosystem”, said Justifus.