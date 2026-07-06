Emergency gas curbs gone as LNG supplies normalise post ceasefire

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements and around half of its natural gas needs.

About 40-45 per cent of its crude oil imports and nearly 65 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies come from West Asia, underscoring the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which most Gulf energy exports are shipped.

The threat to traffic through the waterway prompted the government to invoke emergency powers in March to safeguard domestic fuel and gas supplies. While India diversified crude oil purchases by sourcing supplies from other producers, natural gas imports remained exposed because most LNG cargoes from Qatar pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption led some suppliers to invoke force majeure, prompting the government to introduce emergency measures to prioritise gas supplies to essential sectors. The March order empowered the government to direct sector-wise allocation and diversion of domestic gas, LNG and regasified LNG to ensure uninterrupted supplies to priority consumers after suppliers invoked force majeure clauses amid the West Asia crisis.