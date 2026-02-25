embedUR commits Rs 100 crore in Chennai; pivots to edge-AI products

Estimating the total addressable market for edge computing at about USD 30 billion over the next five years, founder-CEO Rajesh Subramaniam told the media on Wednesday that a major revenue trigger is imminent, with the company set to sign a deal with a large US-based semiconductor customer that is expected to boost its revenues. It would be investing Rs 100 crore towards infrastructure and R&D.

This is part of its commitment to invest Rs 500 crore over five years made at the Global Investors Meet in 2024. Of this, Rs 300 crore has already been deployed as the US-based entity has also ramped up its workforce from 250 to 400. By the end of this year, its engineering headcount is to touch 550.

Founded in 2004 with a core focus on embedded software and Wi-Fi optimisation, embedUR has steadily broadened its portfolio. Over the past three to four years, however, the company has sharpened its bet on edge AI, anticipating intelligence will increasingly shift to devices rather than the cloud.