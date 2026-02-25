embedUR commits Rs 100 crore in Chennai; pivots to edge-AI products

CHENNAI: Edge-AI and embedded software firm embedUR Systems is targeting 35 per cent growth this fiscal and has ruled out any immediate IPO plans, as it accelerates its transition from a services-led model to a product-driven play with the launch of 'ModelNova' a library of ready-to-use Edge-AI models and datasets and 'Fusion Studio', a desktop environment for training, labelling and customising these models.
Estimating the total addressable market for edge computing at about USD 30 billion over the next five years, founder-CEO Rajesh Subramaniam told the media on Wednesday that a major revenue trigger is imminent, with the company set to sign a deal with a large US-based semiconductor customer that is expected to boost its revenues. It would be investing Rs 100 crore towards infrastructure and R&D.
This is part of its commitment to invest Rs 500 crore over five years made at the Global Investors Meet in 2024. Of this, Rs 300 crore has already been deployed as the US-based entity has also ramped up its workforce from 250 to 400. By the end of this year, its engineering headcount is to touch 550.
Founded in 2004 with a core focus on embedded software and Wi-Fi optimisation, embedUR has steadily broadened its portfolio. Over the past three to four years, however, the company has sharpened its bet on edge AI, anticipating intelligence will increasingly shift to devices rather than the cloud.
At the heart of this pivot is ModelNova Studio, embedUR’s home-grown edge-AI platform, which already contributes about 10 per cent of revenues. The company has built over 150 ready-to-deploy models spanning vision, sensing and audio use cases.
The company expects to scale its workforce to about 2,000 employees by 2029, with hiring focused on emerging talent hubs such as Coimbatore, Tenkasi and Vellore. The Chennai expansion strengthens its focus on the edge computing as it already caters to global tech partners such as STMicroelectronics, Infineon, NXP, Synaptics, Ceva.
ModelNova is expected to evolve into a wholly-owned subsidiary, with a targeted annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 50 to 100 million and a potential 10x valuation multiple.
embedUR is prioritising large commercial and industrial enterprises, including lighting, logistics, transportation and medical devices, for early adoption, with Subramaniam noting it does not draw a rigid line between industrial and consumer applications.