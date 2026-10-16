Elon Musk unveils flying car prototype, says will redefine urban travel

A social media post on X -- shared by Musk -- highlighted the event in which the vehicle navigated an elevated curved track before becoming airborne for a short distance and landing safely, drawing comparisons to the concept of a flying car. However, videos of the demonstration were later shared on social media by the company as well, marking the latest attempt by the electric vehicle maker to revive a project first announced nearly a decade ago.

Moreover, the showcase highlighted a specialised propulsion system that combines the electric vehicle platform with high-pressure air tanks and thruster technology. According to Tesla, the system can generate lift and improve vehicle dynamics through strategically placed thrusters that help control movement while off the ground.