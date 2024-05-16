Begin typing your search...
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says
Luhut Pandjaitan made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday that Musk would launch the service in Bali with President Joko Widodo.
JAKARTA: Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to come to Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, May 19, a senior minister has said.
