Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Luhut Pandjaitan made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday that Musk would launch the service in Bali with President Joko Widodo.

ByReutersReuters|16 May 2024 3:43 AM GMT
 Elon Musk (IANS)

JAKARTA: Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to come to Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, May 19, a senior minister has said.

Reuters

