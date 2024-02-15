Elon Musk makes more than $400K an hours says report by Finbold

NEW DELHI: Tech billionaire Elon Musk makes around $6,887 per minute, $413,220 per hour, $9,917,280 per day, and $69,420,960 per week, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to data acquired by Finbold, as of mid-February 2024, Musk's net worth was reported at $198.9 billion.

Musk's net worth is calculated by his ownership shares in numerous enterprises, which include 20.5 per cent in Tesla, 54 per cent in Starlink, 42 per cent in SpaceX, an estimated 74 per cent in X (previously Twitter), over 90 per cent in The Boring Company, 25 per cent in xAI, and more than 50 per cent in Neuralink.

"Calculating earnings per second involved dividing this total by the number of seconds in a year (31,536,000), resulting in an approximate figure of $114.80 per second; this translates to $6,887 per minute, $413,220 per hour, $9,917,280 per day, and $69,420,960 per week," the report said.

The report emphasised the importance of Musk's earnings despite his slip to second place as the world's richest person.

"Musk's financial prowess is nothing short of remarkable. Despite a dip in net worth from last year, he remains one of the wealthiest individuals globally, largely due to his diverse array of successful ventures," the report stated.

"Through Tesla's electrifying innovations, SpaceX's ambitious space endeavours, and his involvement in various other ventures, Musk continues to leave an indelible mark on the world stage," it added.

In the world of billionaires, Musk's net worth is undoubtedly impressive, the report said. However, he faces tough competition from the chairman and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH Bernard Arnault, who boasts a net worth of $219.1 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, although no longer holding the top spot, still commands an impressive $192.5 billion, and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg trails behind with a net worth of $166.6 billion.