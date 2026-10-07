Ellison does a Skydance with Warner Bros Discovery deal

The deal immediately catapults the combined company, now called Skydance, to the front rank of competitors with streaming titans like Netflix and YouTube, just behind giants like Disney and Amazon.

“Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry,” Ellison said in a statement Tuesday. “We couldn’t be more excited to get to work,” he added.

The new company is a hardfought prize. Ellison wrested Warner Bros. Discovery from a rival bidder, Netflix, after a monthslong tug-ofwar that prompted him to make nine offers for the company. It was created over the objections of a coalition of state attorneys general who sued to block the deal on antitrust grounds.