EID Parry’s consolidated PAT down to Rs 305 cr in Sept quarter

CHENNAI: EID Parry (India), one of the largest sugar manufacturers in India, reported a consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interest of Rs 305 cr for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, against Rs 452 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was Rs 9,330 cr, up 3 per cent against the corresponding quarter of the previous year of Rs 9,059 cr.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was Rs 1,028 cr.