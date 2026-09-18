Efficient logistics, timely finance key to boost agri exports: Stakeholders

Southern Railway officials proposed identifying commodity-specific freight corridors and developing rail-linked agri-export hubs with facilities for aggregation, grading, covered storage, cold chains and container handling. A seasonal pilot with committed cargo partners was also proposed, with operating and cost models to be developed for selected routes.

CWC Managing Director Santosh Sinha said the corporation was looking to develop integrated horticultural logistics infrastructure in the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor, including cold storage and related facilities to connect farms to ports.

Customs Commissioner Vishal Pratap Singh highlighted processing, value addition and GI-tagged products as important avenues for expanding agricultural exports.

He also urged exporters to use Direct Port Entry and self-sealing permissions to facilitate faster cargo movement and reduce logistics costs. Priority clearance for perishables and Single Window facilities were among the other trade facilitation measures highlighted.