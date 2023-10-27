Edelweiss MF’s multi-cap fund collects Rs 1,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has mobilised over Rs 1,000 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) of its multi-cap fund. This is the highest collection ever achieved by the fund house in an equity NFO, with over 65,000 applications.

The NFO was open from October 4-18 and will re-open for subscription from October 30 onwards, as per a statement.

The purpose is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks. “This response demonstrates the faith of over 65,000 investors and over 3,000 distribution partners from pan-India which played a crucial role in facilitating the fund’s exceptional mobilisation,” Deepak Jain, head Sales, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said.