    AuthorPTIPTI|10 Dec 2025 6:41 PM IST
    ED seizes 13 bank accounts of R-Infra in FEMA case
    Enforcement Directorate 

    NEW DELHI: The ED on Wednesday said it has seized over a dozen bank accounts, holding about Rs 55 crore worth deposits, of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a FEMA investigation.

    It alleged that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the NHAI and sent them abroad illegally.

    There was no immediate comment from R-Infra on the development.

    The ED has seized 13 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 54.82 crore of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. for "contravention" of the the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

    Funds were "diverted" under the guise of "sham" sub-contracting arrangements to "shell" companies in Mumbai, it said.

    The ED had summoned Ambani for questioning in this case last month but he did not depose.

