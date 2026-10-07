Economic benefit more important than cost of foreign currency deposits: RBI Governor

"FCNR-B deposits also raise some questions on costs to the Reserve Bank. That is not our primary motive. I'll request all to look at the overall benefits to the economy," Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference here.

As per RBI's notification, under the swap arrangement, a bank can sell US dollars to RBI and simultaneously agree to buy the same amount of dollars at the end of the swap period, in multiples of 1 million US dollars. The swap will be undertaken at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum compounded semi-annually.

In the first leg of the transaction, the bank will sell US dollars to RBI at the FBIL Reference Rate. The settlement of the first leg of the swap will take place on a spot basis. In the reverse leg of the swap transaction, rupee funds will have to be returned to RBI along with the swap premium to obtain the US dollars back, the RBI circular said.