Eaton expands production footprint in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Intelligent power management company, Eaton inaugurated the expanded electrical plant in Puducherry on Wednesday.

With this expansion, the plant aims to double the capacity of its medium voltage assembly lines while incorporating enhanced infrastructure. The new block spans an impressive 40,000 square feet and is laid out with cutting-edge manufacturing lines to produce ACBs (Air Circuit Breakers) and MCCBs (Molded Case Circuit Breakers) to ably serve the Electrical Industry deploying the state-of-the-art LEAN manufacturing concepts.

Syed Sajjadh Ali, MD, India, electrical sector, said, “The expansion marks a major milestone in Eaton’s continued growth in India focused on strategic markets and electrical segments. This not only demonstrates Eaton’s leadership position in the industry but also showcases our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, operational excellence, and our relentless pursuit of enlarging our manufacturing footprint to meet evolving demands.”