Easy Trip Planners gets nod to raise Rs 1,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a preferential issue.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has given in-principle approval for the fundraising proposal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said that the board’s in-principle approval pertains to “identifying the optimum combination of equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to be issued on preferential basis for raising funds up to Rs 1,000 crore.”