EaseMyTrip plans to build 5-star hotel in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Travel agency EaseMyTrip has announced plans of building a luxury five-star hotel in Ayodhya near the Sri Ram Mandir which led to a 5.6 per cent surge in the company’s share price on Monday, to Rs 53.7 a piece in morning trade on the BSE. “...we have greenlit a groundbreaking proposal to venture into the hospitality sector with the establishment of a luxurious 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, strategically located less than 1 km from the revered Shree Ram Mandir. This decision marks a significant investment milestone of up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the entity spearheading this ambitious project,” EaseMyTrip CEO and co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on X.