EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

“Appreciated @SecRubio’s hospitality in Atlanta for the @g20org FMM. Took stock of our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Friday.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Atlanta late Thursday evening, met Rubio on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, were also present during the meeting.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15.

The ministers of the Quad nations – the US, India, Japan and Australia – will meet on Saturday.