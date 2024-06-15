E-scooter Ampere Nexus to cost Rs 1.09 lakh

CHENNAI: Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, on Friday unveiled its first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus, in Chennai.

The inauguration event was graced by GEMPL ED-CEO K Vijaya Kumar as well as Ampere Chennai dealer partners, customers who have already booked the Nexus, and industry veterans. With this unveiling, the much-awaited scooter will now be available across Ampere’s 11 touchpoints in Chennai, as per a release.

Starting at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom), the Ampere Nexus is entirely designed, developed, and manufactured at the company’s Ranipet facility, featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications like a 3 kWh safest LFP battery with 30 per cent extra battery life and a powerful mid-mount drive.

Dubbed as the ‘The Nex Big Thing’, the launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s intent to accelerate last-mile sustainable mobility solutions. It undertook a record-breaking journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during its pre-launch phase, the release said.