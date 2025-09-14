E-commerce platform Flipkart’s losses widen to Rs 5,189 crore in FY25

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart India Private Limited has reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 5,189 crore loss in the financial year ending March 2025 (FY25). According to data shared by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company posted Rs 4,248.3 crore net loss in the previous financial year (FY24).

Flipkart’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.3 per cent to Rs 82,787.3 crore in FY25, up from Rs 70,541.9 crore in FY24. However, the company’s expenses also grew at almost the same pace. Total expenses jumped 17.4 per cent to Rs 88,121.4 crore during the year.

The biggest cost driver was the purchase of stock-in-trade, which surged to Rs 87,737.8 crore in FY25 from Rs 74,271.2 crore a year earlier. Finance costs also rose sharply by about 57 per cent, reaching Rs 454 crore, as per its financials.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited, which operates the e-commerce marketplace, managed to narrow its losses during the year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 1,494.2 crore in FY25, lower than the Rs 2,358.7 crore loss in FY24.

On a standalone basis, its losses stood at Rs 1,568.6 crore, improving from Rs 2,296.2 crore a year earlier. Flipkart Internet reported revenues of Rs 20,746 crore in FY25, a 14 per cent increase from Rs 18,187.7 crore in FY24, as per the financial data.

Its total expenses were reported at Rs 22,315 crore. On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenues increased to Rs 20,807.4 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 18,241.6 crore in the preceding year. Flipkart was founded in 2007 by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. Flipkart sells products across many categories like electronics, fashion, and groceries. It provides a vast online marketplace for millions of customers, with services like Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, and easy returns.