e-commerce giant sees strong festive sales growth in 2023

KOLKATA: Amazon India, has said its 2023 festive sale is the best ever in all parameters compared to earlier editions, fuelled by strong demand. Online sales by the e-commerce industry during this festive season are expected to witness 18-20 per cent growth to reach Rs 90,000 crore, according to market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The first four days of this year’s festive season sales by e-tailers showed a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching a gross merchandise value of Rs 29,000 crore.

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has also reached a new high in respect of retail orders, mostly for food, beverages and groceries during this festive season, reports said.

“This is the best year festival sale in every parameter,” Amazon director (consumer electronics, PC, and large appliances) Nishant Sardana said. Amazon did not find any slowdown in rural buying indicating a revival in demand which was facing sluggishness post-COVID.

