E-commerce, engineering, infrastructure among top industries hiring freshers in India

NEW DELHI: E-commerce and technology startups, engineering and infrastructure and retail are top three industries in the country showing intent to hire freshers in the second half this year, a report has said.

The 7 per cent rise compared to the July-December 2023 period in fresher hiring intent, coupled with growing demand across diverse sectors, signals a robust job market recovery.

Bengaluru leads with 74 per cent of employers aiming to hire freshers, followed by Mumbai at 60 per cent and Chennai at 54 per cent, according to a TeamLease EdTeach report.

According to the findings, 72 per cent of employers intend to hire freshers in the coming months. The report was based on a survey of over 603 companies across India, indicates a positive trend in the job market for new graduates.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said that the increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign as it reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce.

Job roles like full-stack developer, SEO executive, digital sales associate, and UI/UX designer have emerged as the most in-demand positions for freshers.

According to the report, employers are particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics and search engine optimisation.

Additionally, degree apprenticeships continue to depict stable demand. Manufacturing leads with 25 per cent of employers planning to hire degree apprentices, followed by engineering and infrastructure at 19 per cent, and construction and real estate at 11 per cent.

The job market is evolving rapidly, with technology and digital skills taking centre-stage. According to Rooj, they are seeing a clear demand for roles that blend technical expertise with creative problem-solving.

The real game-changer is the growing recognition of the need for stronger industry-academia partnerships and the steady demand for degree apprenticeships further underscores this shift towards practical, hands-on learning, he added.