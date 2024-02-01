DTDC enters Malaysian market, strengthens presence in SE Asia

MUMBAI: Express logistics company DTDC on Wednesday said it has entered the Malaysian market through its subsidiary, DTDC Global Express PTE Ltd, with the inauguration of an office in Kuala Lumpur.

This newly established office, which further strengthens the company’s global footprint, including in Southeast Asia, will offer enhanced trans-shipment solutions to its clients there besides the Australian peninsula, DTDC said in a statement.

DTDC is already present in Singapore and Australia. As part of its global expansion plans, it collaborated with Aramex last year to enhance its capabilities in cross-border logistics.

Malaysia shares a healthy import and export relationship with India and has a prevalent Indian diaspora, according to the company.

The newly office will provide export and import services to and from India, Singapore, and Australia, along with handling local deliveries in Malaysia, it said.

“The expansion in Malaysia will add to our capabilities in the region and provide seamless shipping solutions to/from our global network, specifically countries like India, Australia, UAE, and the UK, “ said Subhashish Chakraborty, founder-CMD, DTDC Express Ltd.