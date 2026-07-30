DT NEXT EXCLUSIVE: Tamil Nadu set for single-window medical infrastructure clearance

CHENNAI: Paving the way for faster approvals, greater transparency and fresh investments n a major ease-of-doing-business reform for the healthcare sector, Tamil Nadu is set to introduce a single-window clearance system for hospitals, ending a wait of more than a decade.
The government order (GO), which has been in the works for the past week, is expected to be issued shortly, according to a source. Once notified, Tamil Nadu will join states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat that have adopted single-window mechanisms to facilitate approvals.
The move is expected to drastically reduce approval timelines from several years to a matter of months.
A stakeholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity to DT Next, said the Vijay-led government has sought to fast-track key initiatives in the healthcare sector.
Industry representatives said the existing approval process, particularly after the design submission stage, was marked by prolonged delays, and, allegedly, up to Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh were demanded for clearances. The new framework, with a transparent and upfront fee structure, is expected to eliminate such leakages. The absence of a single-window mechanism has long been seen as an anomaly in Tamil Nadu, despite the state’s standing
When contacted by DT Next, officials confirmed the move and said the GO is likely to be issued after the Chief Minister’s review meeting with the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday as one of India’s leading healthcare destinations.
As per the stakeholder, who has healthcare projects across several states, approvals for at least seven to eight doctor-promoted hospitals are currently pending in Tamil Nadu, even as projects elsewhere have moved ahead. The source further said the proposal had remained in cold storage for over a decade. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Association of Healthcare Providers India, led by Dr Sathish Devadoss, are understood to have played a key role in pursuing the reform with the government. A delegation had brought up this matter to the new government. When contacted, Devadoss said, “We met the health secretary, who informed us that this facility is now available on the MSME site.”