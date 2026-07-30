DT NEXT EXCLUSIVE: Tamil Nadu set for single-window medical infrastructure clearance

When contacted by DT Next, officials confirmed the move and said the GO is likely to be issued after the Chief Minister’s review meeting with the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday as one of India’s leading healthcare destinations.

As per the stakeholder, who has healthcare projects across several states, approvals for at least seven to eight doctor-promoted hospitals are currently pending in Tamil Nadu, even as projects elsewhere have moved ahead. The source further said the proposal had remained in cold storage for over a decade. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Association of Healthcare Providers India, led by Dr Sathish Devadoss, are understood to have played a key role in pursuing the reform with the government. A delegation had brought up this matter to the new government. When contacted, Devadoss said, “We met the health secretary, who informed us that this facility is now available on the MSME site.”