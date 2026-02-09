Draft Income Tax Rules raises threshold for quoting PAN for cash deposits, car purchase, others

The draft also proposes raising the value of perquisites provided by employers, and making it mandatory for crypto exchanges to share information with the tax department. It also includes Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as an accepted mode of electronic payment.

The draft rules have expanded the list of Category 1 metropolitan cities to include Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad for the purpose of claiming house rent allowance (HRA). The list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will finalise rules after stakeholder consultation and will notify them by the first week of March, Finance Ministry sources said.