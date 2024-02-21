DRA Homes plans to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Chennai

CHENNAI: DRA Homes has announced a strategic investment plan of Rs 2,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25. As part of its expansion strategy, it has committed an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The outlay shall be funded by further equity, internal accruals, family office investments and structured debt.

The company will focus on the mid-segment, ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, and will also introduce commercial development, villas and layout stock as part of its sales plan from FY 2024-25 onwards.

Within four months, the company is planning launch multiple villa and apartment projects in the areas like Karanai, Madambakkam, Madhavaram, Moolakadai, Egmore, OMR with total saleable are of 1.2 million square feet with an estimated turnover of Rs 750 crore.