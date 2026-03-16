DRA Homes buys 3.91 acres off OMR for Rs 49.70 cr

The company plans to develop a mid-segment residential community with an estimated inventory value of around Rs 500 crore on the site.

The acquisition forms part of DRA Homes’ broader strategy of securing well-located land parcels in emerging micro-markets with strong long-term residential demand.

The company has been steadily strengthening its development pipeline across Chennai through strategic land acquisitions in growth corridors that offer strong potential for end-user demand and long-term value creation.