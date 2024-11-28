DRA aims to double revenue, targets Rs 1,000 crore by FY26-27

CHENNAI: Realty brand DRA, on Thursday announced its strategic growth plan to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY26-27.

On course to clocking a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY24-25 (from Rs 300 crore in FY23-24), it plans to fuel its ambitious growth plans for the next three years with planned geographical expansions, starting with its foray into Pune market and later into Bengaluru by the next fiscal year.

The company also said it is adding 2.7 million sqft of saleable area in Chennai with nine on-going and six upcoming projects in key markets across the city.

The brand also onboarded actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever ambassador.