Dr Reddy's named among top 20 employers in pharma globally

HYDERABAD: Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced that the prestigious Science Magazine has ranked the company among its list of top 20 employers in pharma, biotechnology, and biopharma for 2023 for the second year in a row.

Science is the peer-reviewed academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and one of the world's top academic journals.

Since 2002, it has been studying the best organisations in biotech, pharma, and biopharma as part of its Top Employers Survey. In 2022, Dr. Reddy’s entered the prestigious list at rank 18.

In its latest 2023 rankings, Dr. Reddy’s is placed at number 16. The areas in which Dr. Reddy’s scores highly are ‘treats employees with respect’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘work-employee values aligned’.

Archana Bhaskar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Reddy’s said that the improved ranking this year is testament to "our efforts to shape our policies, practices and culture to make us a progressive employer, and create robust talent not just for our company but for the industry".

"They are also a validation of our core tenets of deep science, progressive people practices and governance coming together," she added.

For over 20 years, Science has surveyed its readership to identify and celebrate the best pharma and biotech companies as part of its annual Top Employers survey. This year’s survey received approximately 6,800 responses in the spring of 2023, encompassing AAAS members, Science website registrants, Science Careers registrants, volunteers from a social media campaign, and others who were invited to participate through their human resources departments.