Dr Aravindan Selvaraj to head Assocham TN state development council

CHENNAI: Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder & ED, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, has been appointed as chairman, Assocham Tamil Nadu state development council 2024-25.



The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) unveiled a powerful new leadership team for its Tamil Nadu state development council for the 2024-25 term. This council will be part of the change makers who play a key role in the transformation that the TN economy is poised to achieve.

The council will be guided by a team of distinguished leaders known for their accomplishments across diverse industries. The co-chairs are Gopal Mahadevan, director – strategic finance and M&A of Ashok Leyland, Aiyappan Ramamurthi, services director, Siemens Digital Industries Software, and K Mariappan, MD, Steel Cluster Services Salem (Pvt) Ltd.

"ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu Development Council can play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap in TN's industries, empowering youth with job-ready skills, and supporting the success of the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, the state's flagship initiative," said Dr Selvaraj.

As the second-largest economy in India, TN contributes a significant 8.8% to the nation's GDP. This economic strength is built upon a rich industrial heritage. TN is home to the highest number of factories in the country, employing a skilled workforce that constitutes nearly 10 per cent of India's urban population, as per a release.