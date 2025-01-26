Dr Agarwal’s IPO to open on Jan 29

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Limited, touted as India’s largest eye care service chain by revenue from operations for FY2024, has fixed the price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO or Offer) of the company will open on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, for subscription and close on Friday, January 31, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter. The issue has an employee reservation portion of up to 1,579,399 equity shares and shareholders reservation of up to 1,129,574 equity shares.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale up to 67,842,284 equity shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.

The company operates through a hub-and-spoke and asset light operating model. According to the Crisil MI&A report, it has a diversified presence, with 70 facilities located in tier-I cities and 123 facilities in other cities across India.

Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, under its chairman, Dr Amar Agarwal, who has over 35 years of clinical experience in the eye care services industry, has pioneered multiple surgical innovations in ophthalmology and has published several papers in reputed scientific journals globally.