Dr Agarwal’s Health Care sees Q1 profit shoot up 45% to Rs 55 crore

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd posted record results in first quarter of FY 2027, with profit surging nearly 45 per cent, alongside its largest-ever quarterly expansion of new eye care centers.

Revenue from operations grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 614 crore, EBITDA rose 25.2 per cent to Rs 177 crore with margins resilient at 28.5 per cent, and profit after tax surged 44.6 per cent to Rs 55 crore - profit growth outpacing revenue growth even as the company absorbed higher greenfield investments.

A release here said the performance was anchored by the company’s mature facilities, which grew revenue 16.3 per cent year-on-year, alongside 91,082 surgeries performed during the quarter, up 15.5 per cent.

The company commissioned 18 greenfield facilities, one tertiary, 15 secondary and two primary, including 16 surgical facilities, its highest-ever addition in a single quarter, taking the network to 304 eye care facilities across 10 countries.

It plans to add another 42 facilities through the remainder of FY27, deepening its footprint across both established and emerging markets. The company’s growth strategy rests on two engines such as sustained growth across mature centres, and accelerated greenfield expansion into underserved markets.

Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd, said, “With 42 more facilities planned this year, we are building density in markets where quality eye care remains out of reach for many in need. Backed by strong execution capabilities and a healthy expansion pipeline, we remain firmly on track to achieve our growth objectives for the year.”