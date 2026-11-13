Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital opens in Tenkasi

The facility was inaugurated by Sridhar Vembu, co-founder, Zoho Corporation in the presence of senior leadership from Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, including Dr Ramya Sampath, regional head, clinical services, Chennai, Ugandhar, senior vice president, international business, and Nandha Kumar, SVP, operations (South and East India).



The facility is Dr Agarwals group’s 93rd hospital in the state. It is designed to deliver comprehensive eye care services in a patient-centric environment. It is equipped with advanced modular operation theatres, cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, a fully integrated optical and pharmacy section, in a thoughtfully designed calm and serene ambience to enhance patient comfort.



As part of the launch initiative, the hospital is offering free eye consultations until 31st December 2026, encouraging early detection and timely treatment.