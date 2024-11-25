Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital inaugurates new facility in Vellore

VELLORE: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, a leading network of eye care centers in India, opened its new hospital in Vellore offering best infrastructure and facilities.

The hospital, spread over 10,000 sq ft area, will be operated by over 20 doctors alongside a paramedical and non-paramedical team of 50 staff members. It will deliver eye care needs featuring modern equipment, including a modular operation theatre, specialised units for cataract, glaucoma, retinal diseases, diabetic retinopathy, pediatric, corneal care, and an on-site pharmacy. To celebrate the inauguration, the hospital is providing free consultations for all age groups until 31 December 2024.