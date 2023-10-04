Dr Agarwal’s Chembur unit 20th in Maharashtra

Begin typing your search...

The facility was inaugurated by singer Shankar Mahadevan, in the presence of Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman; Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO, and Dr. Nita A Shah, Head- Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Chembur.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Oct 2023 9:54 PM GMT
MUMBAI: Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has opened an eyecare hospital in Chembur, Mumbai, at Signature Business Park. The facility was inaugurated by singer Shankar Mahadevan, in the presence of Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman; Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO, and Dr. Nita A Shah, Head- Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Chembur.

Dr. Amar Agarwal said, “This is our tenth hospital in the city. We entered Maharashtra in 2017 with a centre in Pune, and expanded to Mumbai in 2019. Now, we have 20 eyecare hospitals in the state. We will invest Rs 225 cr to add 10 more centres.”

