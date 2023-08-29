DPIIT announces new quality control orders for solar DC cable & fire survival cable

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has recently issued two new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 'Solar DC Cable and Fire Survival Cable' and 'Cast Iron Products.' These QCOs, effective six months from the date of notification, aim to enhance product quality, safety, and compliance.

The 'Solar DC Cable and Fire Survival Cable Quality Control Order, 2023' focuses on electric cables used primarily for photovoltaic systems, both indoor and outdoor, designed for extreme weather conditions. Additionally, it covers fire survival cables, engineered to endure high temperatures during fires, serving critical infrastructure sectors like nuclear power plants, airports, metro rails, and more.

The 'Cast Iron Products Quality Control Order, 2023' encompasses various cast iron products, including manhole covers, cast iron pipes, malleable iron fittings, and grey iron castings. Before notifying these QCOs, extensive consultations with industry associations and stakeholders were conducted to gather input.

Subsequently, the drafts were approved by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and underwent legal vetting by the Department of Legislative Affairs.



The QCOs were also made available on the World Trade Organization (WTO) website for 60 days, inviting comments from WTO member countries. To support small and micro industries and ensure ease of implementation, certain relaxations in timelines have been granted concerning the 'Cast Iron Products QCO'.

The implementation of these QCOs will prohibit the manufacturing, storage and sale of non-Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified products, as per the BIS Act, 2016. Violation of these provisions can result in penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of manufacturing quality products, emphasizing that "Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide," contributing to the ethos of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India.

DPIIT is committed to establishing a quality control regime for various industrial sectors, aiming to improve manufacturing standards, boost 'Made in India' products, and ensure consumer safety. This effort aligns with the government's vision of creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fostering a robust quality ecosystem in India.

