Begin typing your search...

DoT asks telcos to block malicious overseas calls about Indian bourses

Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements and are aimed at creating panic, an official release said

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jan 2024 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-05 01:16:26.0  )
DoT asks telcos to block malicious overseas calls about Indian bourses
X

Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned the public about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges, and advised people to report such cases to telecom operators.

Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements and are aimed at creating panic, an official release said, adding that the telecom operators have been directed to block malicious calls from such numbers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DoT cautioned the public about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges.

Department of TelecommunicationsDoTmalicious callsinternational numbersIndian stock exchangesanti-national elementsBusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X